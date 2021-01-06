PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.60 ($101.88).

PUM stock opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.40 ($109.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 190.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.23.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

