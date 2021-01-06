Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00006661 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $376,364.67 and $9,570.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00118561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00253228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00507725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00252714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

