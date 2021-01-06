Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 451.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 62,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

