Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Installed Building Products in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

