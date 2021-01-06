Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,835.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,324.61.

CMG opened at $1,355.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.