Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

