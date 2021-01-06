Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $33,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

