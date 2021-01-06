Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after buying an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.