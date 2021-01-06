Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Increased by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

