Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VEREIT in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

VEREIT stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

