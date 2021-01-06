QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 169.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $3,377,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $24,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

