Qitmeer (PMEER) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and ZB.COM. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $635,922.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00122017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00244033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00500075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00263505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,016,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

