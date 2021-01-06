Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

