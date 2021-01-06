Qredit Price Reaches $0.0051 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000906 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

