Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $132.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

