Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 899,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 842,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 0.7% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

