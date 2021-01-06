QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.