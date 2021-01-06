Quark Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 25% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

