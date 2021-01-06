QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.08. QuickLogic shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. Roth Capital dropped their target price on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
