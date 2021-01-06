Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.98

Quixant Plc (QXT.L) (LON:QXT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and traded as high as $140.00. Quixant Plc (QXT.L) shares last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In related news, insider Jon Jayal purchased 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

