Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RDWR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 3,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

