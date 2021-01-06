Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $27.56 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. 2,119,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

