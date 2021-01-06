Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. 5,933,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

