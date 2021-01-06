Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,938,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,553,375. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

