Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after buying an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,815. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

