Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 30,410 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.07. 4,750,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.