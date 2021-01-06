Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CVE:CTS opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.39.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

