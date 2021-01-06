Raymond James Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Market Perform

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. CSFB increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.