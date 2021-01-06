Raymond James Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Market Perform

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. CSFB increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.
NASDAQ CHNG traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
