Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.55.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

