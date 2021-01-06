Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

RJF stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

