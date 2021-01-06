RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.60

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.60 and last traded at $184.05, with a volume of 5138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

