Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 1,842,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,778,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

