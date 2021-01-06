Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (RDSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON: RDSB) recently:

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 93 ($1.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,430.60 ($18.69). 11,878,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,829. The company has a market capitalization of £53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,323 ($30.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

