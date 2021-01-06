Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from its off-premise business and digital initiatives. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives and outdoor seating expansion bodes well. Notably, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic. This along with rise in labor and other restaurant operating expenses remains a concern.”

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $339.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 174.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.