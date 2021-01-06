Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 9.1%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 537,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 473,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

