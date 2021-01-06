Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,321 shares of company stock worth $3,270,662. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.