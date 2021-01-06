Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

RDFN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 75,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,662 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

