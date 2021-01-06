Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $91.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $92.17 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $367.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.68 million to $368.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.63 million, with estimates ranging from $375.86 million to $387.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,751.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32.

Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

