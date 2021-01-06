Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

NYSE:RGS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $316.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Research analysts predict that Regis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Regis by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 593,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 60.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 110,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Regis by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 13.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

