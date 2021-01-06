Remme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,293.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top and Gate.io. Remme has a market cap of $2.64 million and $117,293.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

