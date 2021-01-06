Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.00 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, UEX and Huobi Global. Ren has a market capitalization of $300.87 million and $69.00 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

