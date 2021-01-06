Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.91 ($39.89).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €36.57 ($43.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.65 and a 200 day moving average of €26.10. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

