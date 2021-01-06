Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

KRMD stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $251.79 million, a P/E ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

