Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

