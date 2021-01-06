Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading 17.4% Higher

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) traded up 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.11. 3,654,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 867,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Resonant alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,888 shares of company stock valued at $376,209. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 613.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.