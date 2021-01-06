Reviewing Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Diversified and The Rowe Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Diversified currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and The Rowe Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified -1.23% 12.05% 5.06% The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Diversified and The Rowe Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.45 billion 0.88 $301.86 million $1.73 11.42 The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

The Rowe Companies Company Profile

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

