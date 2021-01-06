Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.52% 8.81% 1.06% Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 0 8 11 0 2.58

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $47.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Truist Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.50 $25.74 million N/A N/A Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.37 $3.22 billion $4.37 10.87

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Peoples Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

