Reviewing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This table compares SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 10 2 0 2.17 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $65.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.31 $281.35 million $7.00 8.07 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 3.90 -$530,000.00 $1.66 8.80

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SL Green Realty pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.