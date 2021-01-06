RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.16. RH reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $83,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 48.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period.

Shares of RH stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.35. 320,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,121. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $494.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.69.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

