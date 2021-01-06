Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

